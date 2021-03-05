All news

Global Sports Drinks in the United Arab Emirates Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Over 2017-2018, excise tax of 100% and VAT of 5% were levied on sports drinks in the United Arab Emirates. The resultant price hikes caused off-trade volume sales to decline sharply, and the downward trend continued in 2019. Off-trade current value sales also declined, albeit at a slightly slower pace. Demand for sports drinks was further undermined by rising health-consciousness, which led more consumers to favour soft drinks that are lower in sugar and artificial additives or perceived as supe…

Euromonitor International’s Sports Drinks in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

