Global Store Cards in Saudi Arabia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Store cards remain non-existent in Saudi Arabia in 2020 and COVID-19 has not raised any demand for these

Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in Saudi Arabia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning

Store Cards in Saudi Arabia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

2020 IMPACT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Electronic payments rise strongly

Measures by SAMA and investment in digital infrastructure enable safer and more socially distanced consumer spending

Consolidation looms among issuers while operators and digital wallets form partnerships

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

 

