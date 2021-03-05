Global Store Cards Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

2020 saw a significant decline in the use of store cards in Morocco. Among the main reasons for this unfortunate scenario were the quarantine lockdown that was in place in the country for much of the year and the strict approach taken to social distancing, which resulted in many people becoming very reluctant to go shopping. With store cards by definition being accepted only in the outlets of issuing retailers, the low demand for store-based retailing seems much of the year inevitably had a very…
Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in Morocco report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of Contents
Store Cards in Morocco
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 quarantine lockdown and social distancing put pressure on store cards
The COVID-19 situation exacerbates already unfavourable trends in store cards
Low consumer awareness of store cards remains a drag on growth
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Lingering effects of COVID-19 pandemic to continue suppressing store cards’ growth
Store cards set to face strong competition from debit cards and credit cards
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Cash remains king as most engage only occasionally and briefly with financial cards
Financial services extended to unbanked population and workers in informal sector
E-wallets and mobile payments remain minimal but present strong growth potential
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
