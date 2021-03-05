All news

Global Store Cards Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2026

Unlike other card payment transactions, store card transactions have not been boosted by the shift away from cash caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, instalment plans and financing models for retail purchases played a growing role over the review period and have experienced another push after the peak of the pandemic, when retailers were trying to make up lost sales, despite damaged consumer income.

Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in Austria report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Store Cards in Austria
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 restrictions limit usage of store cards throughout Austria
Store cards suffer as retailers offer alternative payment methods
Investment in development dwindling in line with falling consumer interest
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Bleak prospects due to increasing competition and changing consumer preferences
Growing number of retailers promoting instalment plans with banking partners
IKEA shifting away from store card towards alternative payment formats
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Store Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Store Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 6 Store Cards: Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 7 Forecast Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Store Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Impact of crisis on consumer spending mitigated by government stimulus packages
Migration towards cashless society further fuelled by concerns over pandemic
New innovative payment players putting pressure on leading banks
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 11 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020
Table 12 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020
Table 13 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020
Table 14 Card Expenditure by Location 2020
Table 15 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020
Table 16 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020
MARKET DATA
Table 17 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 18 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020
Table 19 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 20 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020
Table 21 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 22 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020
Table 23 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 24 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 25 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 26 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 27 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 28 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 29 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 30 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025
Table 31 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 32 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025
Table 33 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025

….continued

