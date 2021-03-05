Global Store Cards Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2026

Unlike other card payment transactions, store card transactions have not been boosted by the shift away from cash caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, instalment plans and financing models for retail purchases played a growing role over the review period and have experienced another push after the peak of the pandemic, when retailers were trying to make up lost sales, despite damaged consumer income.

Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in Austria report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Store Cards in Austria

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 restrictions limit usage of store cards throughout Austria

Store cards suffer as retailers offer alternative payment methods

Investment in development dwindling in line with falling consumer interest

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Bleak prospects due to increasing competition and changing consumer preferences

Growing number of retailers promoting instalment plans with banking partners

IKEA shifting away from store card towards alternative payment formats

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Impact of crisis on consumer spending mitigated by government stimulus packages

Migration towards cashless society further fuelled by concerns over pandemic

New innovative payment players putting pressure on leading banks

What next for consumer payments?

