Global Sweet Spreads Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

Sweet spreads is expected to be negatively affected by COVID-19, with a small decrease in retail volume. Nonetheless, honey is expected to perform well, with healthy current value and retail volume growth. Part of the growth in honey is attributed to its health benefits, as it is known to have immune system boosting properties. However, a lot of the honey purchased in 2020 was imported, as many local bee keepers were not able to access their apiaries during lockdown and this led to reduced produ…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Sweet Spreads in Kazakhstan
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Honey performs well due to immune system boosting properties
Sweet spreads is highly fragmented, with little differentiation
Potential for export growth of local honey over the forecast period
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Dampened value and volume growth continues into 2021
Sweet spreads offer healthier versions during the forecast period
Smaller packaging popular due to rise of smaller families and more people living alone
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Sweet Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

