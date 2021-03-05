Global Sweet Spreads Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

Sweet spreads is expected to be negatively affected by COVID-19, with a small decrease in retail volume. Nonetheless, honey is expected to perform well, with healthy current value and retail volume growth. Part of the growth in honey is attributed to its health benefits, as it is known to have immune system boosting properties. However, a lot of the honey purchased in 2020 was imported, as many local bee keepers were not able to access their apiaries during lockdown and this led to reduced produ…

Euromonitor International's Sweet Spreads in Kazakhstan report

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Sweet Spreads in Kazakhstan

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Honey performs well due to immune system boosting properties

Sweet spreads is highly fragmented, with little differentiation

Potential for export growth of local honey over the forecast period

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Dampened value and volume growth continues into 2021

Sweet spreads offer healthier versions during the forecast period

Smaller packaging popular due to rise of smaller families and more people living alone

