Global Sweet Spreads Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

The devastating impact of COVID-19 has resulted in many American consumers taking an increased interest in their health. Faced with the risk of contracting COVID-19, consumers have focused on ways to help maintain a healthy immune system. This has provided a significant boost to sales of honey which has long been considered a natural food possessing various health benefits, including being anti-bacterial, anti-viral, and helping to boost the immune system. Within honey, organic honey and Manuka…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Sweet Spreads in the US
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Honey benefits from immunity boosting claims
Shelf-stable nut and seed-based spreads experience significant growth
Consumers turn to indulgent foods drives growth in chocolate spreads
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Expected recovery in foodservice, slow but positive
Private label set to benefit from uncertain economic outlook
Organic and natural features offer potential
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Jams and Preserves by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Sweet Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

