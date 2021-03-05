All news

Global Sweet Spreads Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

Smaller supermarkets were able to remain open for the majority of the year. This has allowed consumers to continue purchasing sweet spreads. Together with increased average unit prices, this will result in healthy growth in current value retail sales in 2020. However, sweet spreads will decline slightly in retail volume terms.

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Sweet Spreads in Tunisia
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumption falls despite growth in current retail value
Overall growth of chocolate spreads hampered by fast food closures
Chocolate spreads, jams and preserves benefit from stockpiling
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Growth to come from existing product lines
The role of e-commerce to grow as some consumers stay wary of returning to supermarkets
Convenience and health trends fuelling sales and interest in new areas
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Sweet Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

