Global Sweet Spreads Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

COVID-19 is expected to benefit sweet spreads, with a healthy growth in retail volume that will reverse the volume decline of the past few years. Sweet spreads is dominated by local players and during the early months there was a degree of stockpiling, particularly of more traditional flavours such as peach, strawberry and plum, and local players responded by upping production of these flavours. With people spending more time at home and particularly having more time to eat breakfast, due to COV…
Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Sweet Spreads in Uruguay
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Rising at-home consumption and stockpiling benefit sales
Local players continue to dominate thanks to innovating
Honey remains small, with the majority of local production exported
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Stockpiling leads to retail volume decline in 2021
Moderate growth, with a focus on healthier versions
Manufacturers of jams and preserves expand into other sweet spreads
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Sweet Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….continued
