Global Sweet Spreads Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2026

Sweet spreads is expected to witness good growth in the face of COVID-19. Panic buying characterised shopping patterns in March and April as consumers looked to stock up on items they deemed essential. Consumption did normalise after the Egyptian government held several press conferences stressing the resilience of supply chains and the availability of all products. However, products like honey are expected to benefit from perceptions that it can help the immune system fight COVID-19, claims whi…
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3696574-sweet-spreads-in-egypt
Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-parks-recreation-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27
Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-commercial-building-automation-market-2020-key-players-share-trends-demand-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-06
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-bio-based-polypropylene-market-share-trends-opportunities-projection-revenue-analysis-forecast-outlook-2025-2021-01-08
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/home-entertainment-and-leisure-robots-market-2021-global-industry-key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth–analysis-to-2026-2021-01-13
Table of Contents
Sweet Spreads in Egypt
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 gives sweet spreads a welcome boost as consumers stockpile and look for comforting food
Hero Middle East & Africa continues leading sweet spreads
Imtenan maintains its position as the leading player in honey
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
High prices, unit price growth and non-essential status harm the growth prospects of sweet spreads
Glass packaging comes to the fore as consumers see it as a sign of high quality
Honey maintains its essential status in Egyptian kitchens
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Jams and Preserves by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Sweet Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/