Global Sweet Spreads Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Sweet Spreads in Latvia

The rate of growth in retail current value sales of sweet spreads will more than double in Latvia during 2020. With more people working from home and schools closed for an extended period due COVID-19, chocolate spreads will see the sharpest acceleration in retail current value sales growth during the year. However, honey will remain the top performer in terms of retail current value sales growth. Jams and preserves will continue to account for the largest share of retail current value sales in…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

With consumers spending time at home, growth in retail current value sales of sweet spreads accelerates sharply

Growth in retail volume sales has been weak, but premiumisation is boosting retail current value sales growth

Broad product range and health-focused new product launches help Puratos Latvia SIA maintain leadership

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Honey will continue to lead retail current value sales growth, largely due to its healthy image

Brands with a health and wellness positioning will perform particularly well

Private label will grow in prominence with the arrival of Lidl

CATEGORY DATA

