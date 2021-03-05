All news

Global Sweet Spreads Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Sweet Spreads in Peru

 

In 2020, sweet spreads is set to post stronger current value and retail volume growth than was seen the previous year. However, sweet spreads is anticipating a strong increase in average unit prices in 2020, especially chocolate spreads which is set to post the most dynamic current value growth and the highest average unit price increase. So, some of the current value growth in 2020 will be a result of increasing unit prices. Nevertheless, the performance of sweet spreads benefits from the restr…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

 

Table of Contents

Sweet Spreads in Peru

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sweet Spreads initially benefited from stockpiling before seeing slowing demand

Private label increases its value share as cash-strapped consumers seek economy products

Demand for prepared salads rises as health-conscious consumers set out to improve their diets

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The health and wellness trend will influence innovation over the forecast period

Convenience trend boosts growth as consumers return to their hectic lifestyles

Consumers’ interest in different cuisines encourages players to explore different product types

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Sweet Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

 

 

All news

