Global Technical Testing and Analysis in Canada Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Technical Testing and Analysis market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies

the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Composition and Purity Testing, Other Testing and Analysis Services, Technical Inspection of Road Transport.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Technical Testing and Analysis market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players

and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore,

Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

TECHNICAL TESTING AND ANALYSIS IN CANADA
Euromonitor International
December 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Industry Overview
Chart 1 Turnover 2002-2022
Chart 2 Profit and Profit Margin 2012-2017
Cost Structure
Chart 3 Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million
Market Structure
Chart 4 Market Structure 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 5 Market Structure by Buyer 2012-2017, LCU million
Trade

  ….continued

Contact Details :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

