Global The Future DemographicStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

China in 2040: The Future Demographic 

China in 2040: The Future Demographic

China‘s population is set to peak in 2029, after which point it will decline due to natural change turning negative. Consumer trends should transform and further pressure will be put on state resources as the population ages rapidly up to 2040, compounded by diving birth rates and extended longevity. Urban shift will continue to be rapid. Despite depopulation in the 2030s, the sheer size of China’s populace and its emerging middle class ensure its attractiveness as a key consumer market endures.

Euromonitor’s China in 2040: The Future Demographic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

China in 2040

Key Findings (1)

Key Findings (2)

Summary

China and the World in 2040

Population Past, Present and Future

Ageing

Men and Women

Marriage and Divorce

Births and Fertility

Life Expectancy and Deaths

Health

Migration

Diversity

Urbanisation

Cities

….continued

 

 

