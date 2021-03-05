All news

Global Trade Unions, Professional, Political Organisations Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Trade Unions, Professional, Political Organisations market at a national level. It

provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be

they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Employers’ and Professional Organisations, Other Membership Organisations, Trade Unions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Trade Unions, Professional, Political Organisations market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and

Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

TRADE UNIONS, PROFESSIONAL, POLITICAL ORGANISATIONS IN CANADA
Euromonitor International
December 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Industry Overview
Chart 1 Turnover 2002-2022
Chart 2 Turnover by Category 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 3 Turnover by Category 2017-2022, LCU million
Chart 4 Profit and Profit Margin 2012-2017
Cost Structure
Chart 5 Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million
Market Structure
Chart 6 Market Structure 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 7 Market Structure by Buyer 2012-2017, LCU million
Trade
Chart 8 Exports 2012-2017
Chart 9 Imports 2012-2017
Firmographics
Chart 10 Top Companies’ Shares 2017, % of Turnover

  ….continued

