Global Where Consumers Shop for Toys and GamesStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Where Consumers Shop for Toys and Games

The toys and games industry adapted robust omnichannel strategies as the consumer shift towards digitalisation accelerated in 2020, while building on pre-COVID-19 growth momentum in on-screen playtimes and brand engagement across multiple platforms. E-commerce will continue its growth as the industry provides new ways of engagement and sales avenues. At the same time, the industry is likely to see retail consolidation as smaller specialist toy retailers struggle in the changing marketplace.

Euromonitor International’s Where Consumers Shop for Toys and Games global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the Toys and Games market at an international level. It looks at both global and regional level performances as well as providing category and channel analysis. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the industry, new product developments as well as future trends and prospects.

Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Toys and Games market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

.

 

 

Table of Contents

Introduction

Industry Snapshot

Impact of Coronavirus

Channel Shifts

Store-based Channels

Non-store Channels

Future Developments

….continued

 

 

