Grocery Retailers in CameroonMarket Size, Share, By Segmentation, By Region, and By CounSpandrel Glasstry 2026  

Over the course of 2016, there was a shift in consumer lifestyle in favour of modern grocery retailers. As Cameroonians remained aspirational, modern grocery retailers remained popular in 2016. This was especially the case as consumers continued to embrace the modern retailing experience in 2016.

Euromonitor International’s Grocery Retailers in Cameroon report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers, Traditional Grocery Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Grocery Retailers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

GROCERY RETAILERS IN CAMEROON

Euromonitor International

December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Traditional Vs Modern

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Channel Data

Table 1 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 3 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016

Table 4 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 5 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

Table 6 Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 7 Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 8 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016

Table 9 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016

Table 10 Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021

Table 11 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2016-2021

Table 12 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021

Table 13 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 14 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2016-2021

Complexe Santa Lucia in Retailing (cameroon)

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Complexe Santa Lucia: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 2 Complexe Santa Lucia: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Complexe Santa Lucia: Competitive Position 2016

Executive Summary

Retailing Records Positive Growth Over the Review Period

Competition in Internet Retailing Is Set To Increase

Grocery and Non-grocery Retailers Drive Sales Growth

Retailers Are Searching for Growth Opportunities

Steady Growth Is Expected Over the Forecast Period

Key Trends and Developments

Retailers’ Performance Is Reflective of Cameroon’s Positive Economic Performance

Income Growth and A Shift in Consumer Lifestyle Drive Growth Within Retailing

Traditional Retail Continues To Drive Growth Within the Industry Despite the Rise of Modern Retail

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 4 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2016

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 15 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2011-2016

Table 16 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 17 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 18 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016

Table 19 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 20 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

Table 21 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 22 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 23 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 24 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 25 Store-based Retailing LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016

Table 26 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2016-2021

Table 27 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 28 Forecast Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2016-2021

Table 29 Forecast Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021

Table 30 Forecast Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 31 Forecast Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2016-2021

Definitions

Sources

Summary 5 Research Sources

