Harness Digital Disruption for Success in TravelResearch Report 2021

Digital disruption sparks innovation in the travel industry, as the rules of the game no longer apply and boundaries blur. The pace of change of digitalisation is not for the faint-hearted, and only travel brands with bold vision and agility will survive and thrive in this dynamic environment. This report looks at how travel brands are leveraging new technologies such as biometrics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and blockchain to keep one step ahead of the next big disruptor.

Euromonitor International’s How to Harness Digital Disruption for Success in Travel global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market from innovation, pricing, channel distribution to economic/lifestyle influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and outlines the criteria for success.

Product coverage: Activities (Destination), Lodging, Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries, Tourism Flows, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Travel market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

How to Harness Digital Disruption for Success in Travel
Euromonitor International
December 2018
Introduction
Digital Transformation
Seamless Travel
Customer Journey
Future-proofed for Success
Glossary

..…continued.

