Home Laundry Appliances in GermanyMarket Size, Share, By Segmentation, By Region, and By CounSpandrel Glasstry 2026  

In Germany in 2019 overall home laundry appliances decreased in volume, due to a slowdown in replacement sales coupled with a higher penetration rate. However, freestanding washer dryers showed good growth compared to other categories as appliance quality increases through improved technology and unit prices decline. Even though the premium products of Germany’s leading companies such as Miele are still far from affordable for the average consumer, there is an increasing number of affordable alt…
Euromonitor International’s Home Laundry Appliances in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Major Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Home Laundry Appliances in Germany
Euromonitor International
April 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
The washer dryer as an all-in-one solution?
German consumers will buy more connected washing machines in the near future
German traditional mindset difficult to crack: Continued obstacle to washer dryers
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Asian companies attempt to erode volume share of German companies
Miele and BSH maintain production in Germany
Bosch washer dryer with more features; including an “ironing” function
CHART 1 Bosch’s Waschtrockner
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Automatic Washer Dryers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 6 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 7 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 8 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Home Laundry Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Home Laundry Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 11 Distribution of Home Laundry Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 12 Production of Home Laundry Appliances: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Search for convenience and comfort drives value growth of consumer appliances
Emphasis on premium features
Innovation drives growth for top players
Retailers finally accept need for omnichannel strategy
Further volume sales decline inevitable amidst saturation and recession worries
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 17 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019
Table 18 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019
Table 19 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024
Table 20 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 21 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 22 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 23 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 24 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 25 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2014-2019
Table 26 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2014-2019
Table 27 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 28 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 29 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 30 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 31 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 32 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 33 NBO Company Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 34 LBN Brand Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 35 NBO Company Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 36 LBN Brand Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 37 Distribution of Major Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 38 Distribution of Small Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 39 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 40 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 41 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 42 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Table 43 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2019-2024
Table 44 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2019-2024
Table 45 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 46 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Table 47 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 48 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 49 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 50 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
