Impact Baked Goods in Russia Market l By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Leavened bread is a major sub-category in baked goods in Russia, however it continues to post declines in volume in 2020, along with slowing growth in value sales. COVID-19 is having a negative impact on the category, due to the short shelf life of bread and consequent lack of consumer stockpiling which is observed in other types of staples. Additionally, there were some hygiene concerns and distrust regarding unpackaged baked goods, as they are often sold in open spaces with a high chance of su…

Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/859159-baked-goods-in-russia

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/intelligent-power-switches-market-global-industry-analysis-by-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-21

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

\\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-scintillator-market-industry-size-growth-analysis-and-forecast-of-2027-2021-01-25

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fraud-detection-and-prevention-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-28

With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-weight-loss-and-weight-management-diets-industry-analysis-2021-market-growth-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-29

.Table of Content

Baked Goods in Russia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Bread sees challenges due to short shelf life and hygiene risks of unpackaged products during time of COVID-19

Frozen baked goods benefits from consumers spending more time at home, due to offering long shelf life and convenience for home baking

Fazer maintains company lead in fragmented baked goods, thanks to wide portfolio across different sub-categories

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Cheaper prices and smaller sizes set to drive demand in leavened bread

Health and wellness trends inspire innovations in bread

Ongoing innovation expected in frozen baked goods, driven by the development of bakeries

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastries by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Baked Goods by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…. Continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)