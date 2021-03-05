Impact Consumer Health in Saudi Arabia Market l By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

The negative sales growth that was being seen in sleep aids for most of the review period gave way to a positive performance in 2020 as the stresses and pressures that many felt due to lifestyle changes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic boosted demand for products which can help consumers to relax and get a good night’s sleep. In addition to the fear of falling ill with a potentially fatal virus for which there is no known cure, many Saudi consumers also faced economic uncertainty and nagging…

Euromonitor International's Consumer Health in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Acetaminophen the big winner in 2020 as COVID-19 support sales growth

Stockpiling during the first wave of COVID-19 supports strong overall sales growth

Topical analgesics/anaesthetic benefits from aggressive marketing campaigns

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The launch of new products by GSK set to push demand during the forecast period

Most analgesics categories expected to register strong positive growth

Sales of OTC analgesics via e-commerce set to continue surging

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand peaks during the first wave of COVID-19 as consumers stock up

The suspension of Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages reduces the consumer base

Sales growth suppressed somewhat by social distancing despite very cold winter

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The development of GSK Consumer Healthcare’s operations to boost sales growth

Climate change promises more frequent cold winters for Saudi Arabia

COVID-19 opens the door for e-commerce, with a strong shift online now anticipated

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The COVID-19 pandemic has negative implications for sales of digestive remedies

Diarrhoeal remedies benefits from COVID-19 as demand remains under pressure

H2 blockers faces a grim year in 2020 as Rantadine is withdrawn from sale

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Julphar’s re-emergence in Saudi Arabia expected to spur growth

The pace of recovery likely to remain dependent on emerging lifestyle trends

E-commerce set to ride a wave as consumers realise the convenience it offers

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Restrictions on access to dermatological health services support OTC demand

The official response to COVID-19 has minimal impact on sales of dermatologicals

Topical antifungals sees the launch of Miconaz

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Greater control over dermatologicals presents potential barriers to growth

Julphar’s relaunch in Saudi Arabia expected to support dermatologicals’ recovery

The COVID-19 quarantine boosts the fortunes of e-commerce

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 brings the dangers of smoking into sharper focus for Saudi consumers

Government efforts to reduce smoking prevalence to spur category growth

The popularity of vaping continues to increase, presenting competition to NRT

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The expansion of GSK Consumer Healthcare’s operations set to spur growth

Greater control over tobacco sales present opportunities for category players

E-commerce receives a boost from COVID-19, is now seen as the future of retailing

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The stresses and pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic boost demand for sleep aids

Promotional pricing a major spur on sales growth in sleep aids

The launch of Jamjoom’s Valerian Root Extract spurs sales growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The development of GSK Consumer Healthcare’s Saudi operations to boost growth

Sales of sleep aids to remain under pressure due to low consumer awareness

E-commerce surges ahead in the retail distribution of sleep aids

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Major increase in screen time due to social distancing boosts demand for sleep aids

The widening of access to OTC products makes eye care more available

Eye drops remains the dominant format as consumers opt for simplicity

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The increasing demand for eye surgery set to underpin recovery in sales of eye care

Allergan’s reinforcement of its Saudi operations set to boost sales in eye care

E-commerce poised to build on gains made during COVID-19 pandemic

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Social distancing and home seclusion suppress demand for wound care

Waterproof wound care products become increasingly popular

The recovery of sales likely to be hampered by low levels of consumer awareness

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A positive performance expected as demand bounces back from the COVID slump

Rising prices expected to drive consumers to private label wound care

E-commerce set to become a more important source of wound care

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales of vitamin C benefit from rising demand for products that boost immunity

Multivitamins and vitamin D experience surging demand due to COVID-19

Stockpiling and panic buying result in product shortages and inconsistent availability

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The experiences of 2020 likely to remain influential throughout forecast period

Julphar’s recovery set to be key to category growth

The momentum generated by e-commerce during 2020 set to remain in effect

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for products with an immune-boosting position rises due to COVID-19

The appearance of new products spurs category sales

Tonics struggles in 2020 despite expectations of strong growth for the forecast period

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A moderate performance is slated for dietary supplements over the forecast period

High prices due to lack of price controls leads to widespread price discounting

E-commerce set to become more important after recording strong growth during 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Category sales decline in 2020 as consumers focus their spending elsewhere

Lack of exercise due to social distancing balances lack of access to fast food

Meal replacement the only category to register positive growth in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sales recovery likely to face competition from burgeoning weight loss services

Rising awareness of the importance of healthy eating set to spur growth

COVID-19-inspired shift to e-commerce set to continue influencing category sales

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The COVID-19 pandemic leads to catastrophic sales declines in sports nutrition

No gymnasiums, fitness clubs or sports events hits sales of sports nutrition hard

E-commerce emerges strongly in 2020 to challenge healthfood shops

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sports protein products holds the key to the recovery of sales of sports nutrition

New launches and wider availability to spur sales growth

The popularity of CrossFit provides hope for a strong recovery for sports nutrition

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Widespread fears of falling seriously ill with COVID-19 boosts demand

Recommendations from healthcare professionals boost demand

Herbal/traditional topical analgesics continues to surge ahead

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Widening availability to support growth despite the price disadvantage due to VAT

The emergence of e-commerce in 2020 points towards the future of retailing

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Decisive action to quarantine schoolchildren limits paediatric exposure to COVID-19

Paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements benefits from preventative purchases

Paediatric acetaminophen surges due to its primary status for treating fever

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increased demand for immunity-boosting products to be the legacy of COVID-19

The development of Julphar’s operations in Saudi Arabia set to burst growth

E-commerce slated to become increasingly important for paediatric consumer health

