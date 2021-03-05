Impact Debit Cards in Poland Market l By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

The emergence of COVID-19 accelerated the ongoing migration towards non-cash payments in Poland, further strengthening the already dominant position of contactless smart cards. While initial uncertainty at the beginning of the pandemic in terms of accessing their savings resulted in some consumers making higher withdrawals of cash from ATMs, this was a short-lived trend. It became increasingly apparent through various media reports that the handling of cash and the touching of key pads to enter…
Sample free link: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858500-weight-management-and-wellbeing-in-singapore
Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in Poland report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/hybrid-power-systems-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-21
Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
\\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fruit-vegetable-enzymes-market-2021-global-growth-opportunities-consumption-revenue-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-25
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Debit Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/drone-payload-industry-2021—future-technology-business-strategy-opportunities-market-report-to-2026-2021-01-28
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/natural-gas-liquids-ngls-market-global-industry-analysis-by-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-29
.
Table of Content
Debit Cards in Poland
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Emergence of pandemic supports further demand for debit cards and an increase in the limit spend on contactless payments in further move away from cash transactions
Increase in online purchases during pandemic but card fraud concerns support other digital payment options
Smaller financial institutions gain share from leading issuer PKO Bank Polski
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Average spend per transaction set to decline over the forecast period but debit cards still set to record positive performance overtaking cash as preferred payment method
Unbanked population leaves room for further uptake of debit cards over forecast period
Contactless debit cards to further support transportation schemes including Mennica Polska’s season tickets
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 6 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 7 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 8 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 9 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Consumer reluctance to accrue further debt inhibiting growth for credit cards while government launches range of financial support programmes
Digital payments given a boost during the pandemic as consumers move online
PKO Bank Polski remains leading issuer of financial cards but comes under increasing pressure from dynamic fintechs
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 13 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020
Table 14 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020
Table 15 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020
Table 16 Card Expenditure by Location 2020
Table 17 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020
Table 18 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020
MARKET DATA
Table 19 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 20 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020
Table 21 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 22 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020
Table 23 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 24 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020
Table 25 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 26 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 27 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 28 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 29 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 30 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 31 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 32 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025
Table 33 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 34 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025
Table 35 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 36 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025
Table 37 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 38 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
DISCLAIMER
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
…. Continued
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)https://expresskeeper.com/