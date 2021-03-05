Impact Eye Care in Saudi Arabia Market l By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

With the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing during the second and third quarters of 2020, the Saudi authorities took a very serious and strict approach to social distancing. Among the most important measures adopted to curb the spread of the virus were the various curfews and quarantines that were imposed upon the country’s population. This led to very many people working from home, mainly white-collar professionals and office workers. As a result, many of the functions of these roles that would no…

Sample free link: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858497-eye-care-in-saudi-arabia

Euromonitor International’s Eye Care in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/lead-acid-battery-market-size-share-outlook-and-global-opportunity-analysis-2021-2026-2021-01-21

Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

\\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fish-liver-oil-market-2021-global-analysis-share-trend-key-players-opportunities-forecast-to-2024-2021-01-25

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/greenhouse-agricultural-products-market-2021-global-sales-price-revenue-gross-margin-and-forecast-by-2026-2021-01-28

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Eye Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/nuclear-robotics-industry-2021—future-technology-business-strategy-opportunities-market-report-to-2025-2021-01-29

Table of Content

Eye Care in Saudi Arabia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Major increase in screen time due to social distancing boosts demand for sleep aids

The widening of access to OTC products makes eye care more available

Eye drops remains the dominant format as consumers opt for simplicity

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The increasing demand for eye surgery set to underpin recovery in sales of eye care

Allergan’s reinforcement of its Saudi operations set to boost sales in eye care

E-commerce poised to build on gains made during COVID-19 pandemic

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

…. Continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)