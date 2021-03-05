Impact Pre-Paid Cards in Poland Market l By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Pre-paid cards recorded declines across the category in 2020, with the number of transactions seeing a stronger decline compared to 2019, a trend driven by closed loop pre-paid cards. The latter holds the higher share in terms of cards in circulation, dominated by transportation or so-called city cards which are used to pay for public transport in the country. This explains the much higher number of transactions made through closed loop pre-paid cards in comparison to open loop yet the former re…
Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Poland report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Content
Pre-Paid Cards in Poland
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Dominance of transportation cards within closed loop pre-paid results in notable declines across category in 2020 due to COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown
Open loop pre-paid cards driven by business demand experience declines due to work from home policies during lockdown
Fintech Revolut makes further impressive share gain within open loop pre-paid cards
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Path to recovery not expected for open loop pre-paid cards until 2022 due to ongoing restrictions and work from home policies
Brief recovery for closed loop pre-paid cards in 2021 but longer-term decline is predicted
Increases and commissions likely to be introduced as companies struggle to maintain profits following pandemic
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 6 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 7 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 8 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 9 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 10 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 11 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 12 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 13 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 14 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 15 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 16 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 17 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 18 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 19 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 20 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 21 Forecast Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 22 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 23 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 24 Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 25 Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 26 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 27 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Consumer reluctance to accrue further debt inhibiting growth for credit cards while government launches range of financial support programmes
Digital payments given a boost during the pandemic as consumers move online
PKO Bank Polski remains leading issuer of financial cards but comes under increasing pressure from dynamic fintechs
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 28 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020
Table 29 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020
Table 30 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020
Table 31 Card Expenditure by Location 2020
Table 32 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020
Table 33 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020
MARKET DATA
Table 34 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 35 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020
Table 36 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 37 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020
Table 38 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 39 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020
Table 40 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 41 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 42 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 43 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 44 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 45 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 46 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 47 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025
Table 48 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 49 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025
Table 50 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 51 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025
Table 52 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 53 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
DISCLAIMER
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
…. Continued
