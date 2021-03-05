Impact Processed Meat and Seafood in Argentina Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

After declining in 2018 and 2019 amidst worsening economic conditions, processed meat and seafood retail volume sales look set to grow strongly over 2020 as a whole. The turnaround is partly the result of panic buying

and stockpiling that occurred in March and April after the Argentinian government moved to contain the COVID-19 pandemic via the imposition of a nationwide lockdown. Due to their longer storage lives, shelf stable and frozen products were the main beneficiaries of this behaviour. T…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Table of content

Processed Meat and Seafood in Argentina

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 fuels recovery in retail demand but causes foodservice sales to plummet

Stockpiling and increased price-sensitivity drive demand for shelf stable products

Private label lines gain ground as consumers tighten spending

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Processed meat and seafood retail volume sales set to grow steadily from 2022

Health and wellness trend will continue to shape demand and innovation

Economic improvements will drive recovery in foodservice volume sales

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Shelf Stable Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Chilled Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Frozen Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Frozen Processed Poultry by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Frozen Processed Seafood by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

