Impact Processed Meat and Seafood in Colombia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Sales of processed meat and seafood in Colombia are set to record well above average volume growth in 2020, with most of this growth being directly driven by the onset of the COVID-19 virus at the beginning of the year. The government responded rapidly to the pandemic,

Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594934-processed-meat-and-seafood-in-colombia

imposing stay at home orders on consumers aged 70 and over, and seeking to restrict shopping opportunities where possible – in Bogota, for example, the mayor announced gender-based quarantine measures, to reduce circulation with w…

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/adult-t-cell-leukemia-lymphoma-pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-25

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-defibrillation-electrodes-and-pad-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-digital-education-content-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/natural-killer-t-cell-lymphoma-nktl-market-insight-epidemiology-and-market-forecast-2030-2021-02-25

Table of content

Processed Meat and Seafood in Colombia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Limited shopping opportunities drive demand for longer lasting meat and seafood

Lockdown increases home cooking pressure, need for convenience

Health trends bubble under surface of rising volume growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

New dietary trends offer opportunity

Innovation in convenience will add value growth as volume growth slows

Shift to working from home offers scope for foodservice brands in retail

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Shelf Stable Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Chilled Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Frozen Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Frozen Processed Poultry by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Frozen Processed Seafood by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)