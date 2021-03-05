All news

Impact Processed Meat and Seafood in Dominican Republic Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

In the Dominican Republic, COVID-19 is anticipated to have a minimal impact on processed meat and seafood in 2020, with current value and retail volume growth set to be slightly higher than in in the previous year. Processed meat remains a popular product,

with Dominican salami a true staple of the Dominican diet as it is consumed by the majority of households in the country. In fact, in some households, salami is consumed on a daily basis, with salami consumed by more than 85% of households in…

 

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of content

Processed Meat and Seafood in Dominican Republic
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand for processed meat is sustained in 2020, benefitting from being a staple in the Dominican diet, especially Dominican salami
Frozen processed seafood enjoys strong growth in 2020 despite loss in tourist sales
Induveca continues to lead in 2020 by offering healthier products and developing an e-commerce platform
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Slowdown in growth expected in 2021 as consumers have less time for cooking at home
Consumer demand for healthier products will drive product offerings over the forecast period
Local brands will continue dominating processed meat and seafood due to superior taste and competitive prices
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

