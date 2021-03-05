All news

Impact Processed Meat and Seafood in Greece Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Processed meat and seafood is likely to see much stronger retail value growth in 2020 than 2019 as the category is expected to benefit from the pandemic due to consumers being increasingly at home and cooking family meals.

 

with Dominican salami a true staple of the Dominican diet as it is consumed by the majority of households in the country. In fact, in some households, salami is consumed on a daily basis, with salami consumed by more than 85% of households in…

 

 

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of content

Processed Meat and Seafood in Greece
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sales of frozen processed meat boosted by the pandemic as more consumers are price sensitive in 2020
Corporate social activities increase while supermarket sales of processed meat and seafood decline in 2020
North Aegean Sea Canneries SA takes the lead, while new entrants perform well, and acquisition expected to boost the Greek identity in fish and seafood in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Low prices and long shelf life to boost sales of frozen processed meat over the forecast period
Gluten-free is the latest trend, with the majority of companies following suit
Negligible demand for meat substitutes, but slow growth expected
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Shelf Stable Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Chilled Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 7 Sales of Frozen Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 8 Sales of Frozen Processed Poultry by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Frozen Processed Seafood by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020
Table 12 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

