Impact Processed Meat and Seafood in Hungary Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to positively impact processed meat and seafood in retail value and volume terms as consumers buy more of these products in 2020, particularly as they stockpiled shelf stable and frozen processed meat items at the end of February and the start of March.

However, stockpiling quickly diminished as consumers realised that grocery retailers were able to keep shelves stocked and that there were no supply shortages. Shelf stable processed red meat in particular is likel…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of content

Processed Meat and Seafood in Hungary

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown results in stockpiling of processed meat and seafood as consumers increasingly cook at home and foodservice sales crash in 2020

Unit price increases driven by international commodity prices of meat products and barbecuing a key trend driving innovation and product development in 2020

Bonafarm to invest in local production facilities to support brands and share gains for private label, driven by Spar in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sales of processed meat and seafood to normalise over the forecast period

Meat substitutes likely to gain traction over the forecast period as more consumers follow a flexitarian diet

Foodservice sales set to recover as restaurants open for eat-in and e-commerce likely to grow value share over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

