Impact Processed Meat and Seafood in Indonesia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

helf stable seafood has been the most dynamic category within processed meat and seafood in 2020, with growth being driven by several factors. Firstly, due to its long shelf life and ambient storage these products are ideal for stockpiling
Concerned about food shortages some households began stockpiling products once LSSR measures were announced. Secondly, with schools closed and many consumers forced to work from home there has also been an increased demand for meal solutions, with seafood be…
Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.
It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
Table of content
Processed Meat and Seafood in Indonesia
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Shelf stable seafood on the menu as consumers stockpile
Demand for convenience supports sales of frozen foods
Foodservice sales suffer as operators face multiple challenges
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Price sensitivity expected to influence purchasing decisions
Companies embrace digitalisation as a way to reach consumers stuck at home
E-commerce buoyed by home seclusion with bright future forecast
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Shelf Stable Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Chilled Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 7 Sales of Frozen Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 8 Sales of Frozen Processed Poultry by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Frozen Processed Seafood by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020
Table 12 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
……. continued
