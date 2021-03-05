Impact Processed Meat and Seafood in Latvia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

With consumers stocking up on these products during the early stages of the pandemic, COVID-19 will provide a major boost to retail current value sales growth in processed fish and seafood during 2020. Indeed, retail current value sales growth is set to reach
its highest level in more than a decade. Shelf stable meat and seafood will be the biggest beneficiary of this: Consumers rushed to fill their pantries with cans of beef and tuna, as these products have a long shelf life. With consumers vis..
Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.
It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
