Impact Processed Meat and Seafood in Latvia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

With consumers stocking up on these products during the early stages of the pandemic, COVID-19 will provide a major boost to retail current value sales growth in processed fish and seafood during 2020. Indeed, retail current value sales growth is set to reach

 

its highest level in more than a decade. Shelf stable meat and seafood will be the biggest beneficiary of this: Consumers rushed to fill their pantries with cans of beef and tuna, as these products have a long shelf life. With consumers vis..

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;

Table of content

Processed Meat and Seafood in Latvia
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
With consumers stocking up, COVID-19 provides a significant boost to demand, particularly for shelf stable products
Premiumisation drives strong long-term growth in retail current value sales
With a growing network of retail outlets, meat processor Forevers SIA overtakes HKScan Latvia AS to assume leadership position
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Post-pandemic hangover for retail current value sales growth will be short lived
Meat substitutes set for strong growth in retail current value sales due to rising demand and a much broader product offer
Increased retail competition will put downward pressure on pricing
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

