Impact Processed Meat and Seafood in Mexico Market l By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Processed meat and seafood is expected to see strong growth in 2020 having seen retail volume sales stagnate the previous year. Stuck at home for much of the year due to COVID-19 consumers have been preparing more home cooked meals, with meat and seafood being a staple ingredient of most traditional Mexican dishes. Furthermore, with consumers advised to avoid making unnecessary trips outside the home many households looked to stockpile products such as frozen processed meat and shelf stable seaf…

Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/859151-processed-meat-and-seafood-in-mexico

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-playhouse-design-software-market-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-2027-2021-01-21

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

.

\\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/surgical-instrument-tracking-market-global-industry-analysis-and-opportunity-assessment-2021—2027-2021-01-25

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mineralized-water-machine-market-2021-global-industry-key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth–analysis-to-2026-2021-01-28

With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/office-furniture-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-29

.Table of Content

Processed Meat and Seafood in Mexico

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Differing fortunes for retail and foodservice sales as consumers forced to dine in at home

Focus shifts from food safety concerns over canned tuna to stockpiling

Grupo Lala expands its range, but Sigma Alimentos retains strong lead

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Convenience and value set to propel sales of processed meat and seafood

New labelling requirements to help consumers make healthier choices

Foodservice set to bounce back but challenges remain

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Shelf Stable Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Chilled Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Frozen Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Frozen Processed Poultry by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Frozen Processed Seafood by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…. Continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)