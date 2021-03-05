Impact Processed Meat and Seafood in Russia Market l By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Shelf stable meat and shelf stable seafood are significant in processed meat and seafood in Russia, with retail volume sales boosted due to lockdowns and foodservice closures caused by COVID-19, resulting in consumers cooking meals at home more often. Additionally, there was some stockpiling seen, as consumers erred on the side of caution and ensured they kept a supply of shelf stable meat and seafood on hand, in case of shortages in fresh meat and seafood. The advantages of such products are th…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

.Table of Content

Processed Meat and Seafood in Russia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Processed meat and seafood benefits from uptick in home-cooking and snacking occasions during COVID-19 lockdowns

Internet retailing and interactive campaigns boost sales for players

Domestic players lead the category, thanks to long-standing presences in the country and high brand trust

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increased price-sensitivity means consumers are expected to trade down, as caviar continues to face its own challenges

Innovations need to compensate for lower spending power, such as sausages sold in the style of chocolates

Meat substitutes fail to take off, despite meeting the health and wellness trend

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Shelf Stable Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Chilled Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Frozen Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Frozen Processed Poultry by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Frozen Processed Seafood by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…. Continued

