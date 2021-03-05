All news

Impact Processed Meat and Seafood in South Korea Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

After experiencing a retail volume decline in 2019, processed meat and seafood has seen strong growth in 2020, due to COVID-19. As consumers were advised to stay at home where possible to try and limit transmission of the virus, at-home consumption increased,

raising the retail volume and current value growth rates. However, varied consumption patterns were noticed in the shelf stable, chilled and frozen categories. In terms of shelf stable products, sales of canned references increased strongly…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of content

Processed Meat and Seafood in South Korea
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sales spike observed in retail sales of processed meat and seafood
National holiday consumption patterns altered by COVID-19, and growth for tofu
CJ Cheiljedang maintains its lead and new entrants in meat substitutes
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Frozen processed meat will continue to grow along with sales of air fryers
Mounting competition is expected in high-protein foods
The entry of domestic players set to fuel growth in frozen meat substitutes
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Shelf Stable Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Chilled Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 7 Sales of Frozen Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 8 Sales of Frozen Processed Poultry by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Frozen Processed Seafood by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020
Table 12 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

