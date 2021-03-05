Impact Processed Meat and Seafood in Switzerland Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

COVID-19 lockdowns have benefited the retail performance of processed meat and seafood in 2020, as consumers are spending more time at home and thus cooking more frequently. Another positive impact came from borders being closed, which meant that cross-border
sales were non-existent as Swiss consumers were not able to use this shopping channel as they usually do. The Swiss food retail trade benefited from this with a significant increase in turnover when comparing the periods March to June 2019…
Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.
It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
Table of content
Processed Meat and Seafood in Switzerland
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Processed meat and seafood sees boost due to uptick in home-cooking and border closures preventing cross-border sales
Plant-based trends drive innovations in meat substitutes
Private label Migros maintains lead thanks to known and trusted brands and ethical sourcing
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Health and wellness trends set to influence growth, with seafood faring better than red meat
Butcher shops and foodservice channels face continued challenges
Shelf stable meat continues to lose popularity due to unhealthy image
CATEGORY DATA
……. continued
