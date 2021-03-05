Impact Ready Meals in Algeria Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

In 2020, ready meals continues to be a small product area that is popular amongst a fraction of consumers in Bolivia. In response to the pandemic, current value growth rates are anticipated to drop as consumers have had more time to prepare their own meals.

Prior to the pandemic, many Bolivians preferred to cook their own food from scratch, and this has been further amplified during lockdown. A large portion of the previous target audience for ready meals have been spending more time at home in…

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

