Impact Ready Meals in Egypt Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

COVID-19 will have a positive overall impact on ready meals in 2020. The closure of foodservice outlets for large portions of the year was to the benefit of ready meals, which served as a convenient alternative to eating out. Home seclusion did boost the amount of cooking happening,

however, ready meals often served as a welcome respite from the hectic cooking process. Despite dire economic circumstances in Egypt, frozen ready meals in particular are valued for their convenience as tired consume…

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of content

Ready Meals in Egypt

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Despite falling disposable incomes, ready meals receive a welcome boost from COVID-19 as tired consumers look for convenience

Sunbulah Group and King M For Food Products are the only branded players of note targeting a narrow consumer base

Frozen ready meals and frozen pizzas remain the only categories present

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slumping demand a sign of falling spending on non-essential products

Rising production and operating costs to place pressure on manufacturers

Ready meals remains an immature category with plenty of room for further growth over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

