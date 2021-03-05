Impact Ready Meals in Finland Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

According to a survey carried out by packaged food manufacturers Atria and Saarioinen, Finns have an increasingly more positive attitude towards ready meals, with almost half of consumers now believed to be eating ready meals every week.

During the early half of 2020, many Finns increased their consumption of ready meals as lockdown and quarantine restrictions meant that they were forced to stay at home for study and work.

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of content

Ready Meals in Finland

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown measures give ready meals a boost in 2020

Ready meals improve nutritional profile and widen appeal amongst health-conscious Finns.

Saarioinen Oy keeps ahead of the game through innovative approaches in product development and advertising

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ready meals offering value for money will benefit as the economic climate remains gloomy

Plant-based and healthy ready meals will gain share by targeting a wider audience

Promoting ecological and local credentials will remain reliable marketing tools in ready meals

CATEGORY DATA

