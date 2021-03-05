All news

Impact Ready Meals in Guatemala Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Ready meals is set to experience a boost in sales as a result of COVID-19 in 2020, although from a low base as ready meals continues to be very small in Guatemala. Nevertheless, at the onset of lockdown in mid-March, many consumers stocked up on ready meals,

 

and in particular dried ready meals. During this time, consumers were avoiding making frequent shopping trips due to COVID-19, and as a result purchased more packaged food which has a longer shelf life than fresh products. In fact, fresh pro…

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

 

Table of content

Ready Meals in Guatemala
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown restrictions and restaurant closures increase consumption opportunities for ready meals in 2020
Wal-Mart Centroamérica expands with delivery service apps in 2020, attracting consumers with lower prices than other fast food options
Empacadora Toledo continues to lead ready meals in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Return to normal life expected to slow down growth in 2021, but the convenience of ready meals will continue to drive growth throughout the remainder of the forecast period
New entrants expected over the forecast period
Widening consumer base will support further growth
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

