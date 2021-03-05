Impact Ready Meals in Israel Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

COVID-19 is expected to boost positive retail volume and retail current value growth in ready meals in 2020. This growth is supported by the fact that consumers have had to spend more time at home, and many are expected to turn to quick

and easy meal options for themselves and their families. This is facilitated by the constant presence of supermarkets during the COVID-19 pandemic, even though foodservice outlets were closed.

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of content

Ready Meals in Israel

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 drives growth in ready meals in 2020 as consumers eat more meals at home

Tnuva Food Industries to retain leadership as consumers enjoy its pizzas and prepared salads

Tnuva to be challenged by increasingly competitive Strauss Group

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Category faces pressure from foodservice as outlets are set to reopen in the aftermath of COVID-19

Growth supported by convenience trend as consumers require on-the-go meals once more

roduct labelling regulations could restrain growth of dried ready meals with high sodium levels

