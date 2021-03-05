Impact Ready Meals in Israel Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

COVID-19 is expected to boost positive retail volume and retail current value growth in ready meals in 2020. This growth is supported by the fact that consumers have had to spend more time at home, and many are expected to turn to quick
and easy meal options for themselves and their families. This is facilitated by the constant presence of supermarkets during the COVID-19 pandemic, even though foodservice outlets were closed.
Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.
It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;
Table of content
Ready Meals in Israel
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 drives growth in ready meals in 2020 as consumers eat more meals at home
Tnuva Food Industries to retain leadership as consumers enjoy its pizzas and prepared salads
Tnuva to be challenged by increasingly competitive Strauss Group
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Category faces pressure from foodservice as outlets are set to reopen in the aftermath of COVID-19
Growth supported by convenience trend as consumers require on-the-go meals once more
Product labelling regulations could restrain growth of dried ready meals with high sodium levels
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Chilled Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Frozen Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
……. continued
