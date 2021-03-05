Impact Ready Meals in Latvia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Retail current value sales growth in ready meals exhibited vigorous growth during the latter part of the review period, and this trend will extend into 2020, when retail current value sales growth will accelerate modestly.

An increasing desire for convenience as consumers find themselves increasingly time poor is driving retail current value sales growth, and they are also seeking better quality ready meals. COVID-19 has not had a significant impact on demand for ready meals – even shelf-stable…

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Table of content

Ready Meals in Latvia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 will have a modest positive effect on retail current value sales growth in ready meals, but convenience and quality will remain the main drivers

Chilled pizza and ready meals lead in retail current value sales growth, as consumers seek convenience and quality

Local and regional players dominate, but private label is also strong

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Chilled ready meals and frozen pizza will continue to lead retail current value sales growth

The threat posed by foodservice and meal delivery is limited by affordability issues

Entry of Lidl will bolster presence of private label

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

