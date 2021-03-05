All news

Impact Ready Meals in New Zealand Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

As New Zealand went under lockdown frozen meals witnessed a sharp increase in demand from consumers experiencing a sudden change in lifestyles and preferences. Frozen ready meals experienced a strong growth surge in 2020 with this uptick expected to continue into 2021

 

as consumers are increasingly opting for convenient meal options to prepare at home. The pandemic restrictions led to a massive shift in lifestyle as consumers started working from home wherever possible leading to increased demand…

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;

Table of content

Ready Meals in New Zealand
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Strong comeback for frozen ready meals
Experience and convenience take centre stage
Nutritional wellbeing gains primary importance
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
E-commerce fuels growth of meal kits
The new gourmet experience features heavily during lockdown as consumers prepare their own meals
Plant-based varieties soar in popularity
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Chilled Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Frozen Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

