Impact Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Argentina Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Overall retail volume sales growth for rice, pasta and noodles in 2020 is expected to be up on 2019, and well above the CAGR for the entire review period. This is due to increased consumption of rice and pasta – the dominant product types – since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic

Because rice and pasta are reasonably affordable, widely used in traditional Argentinian cuisine and have long storage lives, both categories benefited from high levels of panic buying and stockpiling after the go…

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Rice, Pasta and Noodles market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Table of content

Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Argentina
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Retail consumption of rice and pasta increases due to COVID-19 fallout
Noodles grows fastest in 2020 but remains a niche category
Molinos Río de la Plata maintains commanding lead despite value share decline
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Retail and foodservice demand set to rise steadily in line with economic recovery
Health and wellness variants expected to gain ground in pasta
Distribution gains projected for supermarkets, hypermarkets and e-commerce
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Instant Noodles by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Rice: % Value 2016-2020
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Rice: % Value 2017-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Pasta: % Value 2016-2020
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Pasta: % Value 2017-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Noodles: % Value 2016-2020
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Noodles: % Value 2017-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Rice by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Distribution of Pasta by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 17 Distribution of Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

