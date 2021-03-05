Impact Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Bolivia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Rice consumption will continue to generate the most current value sales in 2020, despite seeing declining current value growth rates in response to the pandemic. Rice is widely consumed by most of the Bolivian population regardless of the socioeconomic

status as it is an integral part of several traditional dishes. During lockdown, consumers have been favouring formats that offer more rice, as to stock up and avoid having to visit the shop too frequently. Furthermore, local production of rice ha…

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of content

Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Bolivia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Rice remains the most important product area despite declining growth rates

Noodles continue to grow in demand despite health concerns

Domestic producers offer discounts on pasta amidst the economic downturn

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Declining demand in response to economic downturn

Instant noodles continue to grow in demand due to price-sensitivity and ease

Government tighten borders in order to tackle the ongoing smuggling problem

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Rice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Rice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Pasta: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Pasta: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Noodles: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Noodles: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Rice by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Pasta by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

