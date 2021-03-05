All news

Impact Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Cameroon Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

COVID-19 is expected to benefit rice, pasta and noodles and with a slight increase in retail volume, compared with 2019. The expected increase in volume is due to more cooking at home and the interruption in foodservice, as peoples’ movements are restricted during lockdown.

Also, there was a degree of stockpiling during the early stages of the pandemic. Rice, which is one of the main staples in Cameroon is expected to register the highest current value growth, as it has consistently over the rev…

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Cameroon report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Cameroon
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Volume growth stymied a little by steep price rises
NGM leads sales due to its wide product portfolio
Local players making inroads
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
If economy negatively affected by COVID-19, pasta and noodles will be hit
Rice is an important staple and will continue its growth trajectory over forecast period
Instants noodles struggle to make foothold
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Rice: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Rice: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Pasta: % Value 2016-2020
Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Pasta: % Value 2017-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Noodles: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Noodles: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Rice by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Pasta by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Distribution of Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

