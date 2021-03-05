All news

Impact Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Indonesia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Rice and noodles are two of the key staples of the Indonesian diet, with these products being used in a huge range of traditional dishes. These products are also largely affordable to most consumers making them an economical option.

Given the importance of these products in the local diet, panic buying was seen around March and April 2020 when the first cases of COVID-19 were reported and when the government announced its LSSR measures. Rumours quickly spread of potential supply shortages causin…

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Rice, Pasta and Noodles market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Table of content

Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Indonesia
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Rice and noodles benefit from panic buying
Pasta suffers from niche status as consumers focus on key staples
Foodservice sales of rice underperform due to COVID-19
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Rice likely to retain importance as a key component of the local diet
Convenient, affordable and tasty: A bright future predicted for instant noodles
E-commerce set to expand as consumers become familiar with shopping online
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Instant Noodles by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Rice: % Value 2016-2020
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Rice: % Value 2017-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Pasta: % Value 2016-2020
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Pasta: % Value 2017-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Noodles: % Value 2016-2020
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Noodles: % Value 2017-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Rice by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Distribution of Pasta by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 17 Distribution of Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

