All news

Impact Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Russia Market l By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Impact Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Russia Market l By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Rice, pasta and noodles benefits from lockdowns and closures of foodservice establishments due to COVID-19 in 2020, as such products lend themselves perfectly to stockpiling. Dried pasta, in particular, remains incredibly popular in Russia, and remains the largest sub-category in rice pasta and noodles. Dried pasta is a quite mature category in the country, and remains a major staple food, perceived as an essential commodity and a cheap side dish, as well as an independent meal. Traditional form…

Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/859167-rice-pasta-and-noodles-in-russia

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-continuous-performance-management-software-market-size-study-by-type-application-and-regional-forecasts-2021-2027-2021-01-21

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Rice, Pasta and Noodles market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

\\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-conditional-access-systems-market-industry-size-growth-analysis-and-forecast-of-2027-2021-01-25

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/frozen-vegetables-market-2021-global-sharetrendsegmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-28

With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/live-music-market-2021-industry-survey-market-size-competitive-trends-outlook-and-forecasts-2027-2021-01-29

.Table of Content

Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Russia
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Rice, pasta and noodles benefits from COVID-19 lockdown measures, with dried pasta remaining a favourite
Innovation seen in rice mixes, driven by health and wellbeing trends
Eco-friendly and organic positioning give top players their advantages
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Healthier options in dried pasta set to lead trends, with innovation seen in fortified variants
Noodles to receive a healthier image to stimulate ongoing growth
Growing trend for international cuisine set to drive ongoing trends
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Instant Noodles by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Rice: % Value 2016-2020
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Rice: % Value 2017-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Pasta: % Value 2016-2020
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Pasta: % Value 2017-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Noodles: % Value 2016-2020
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Noodles: % Value 2017-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Rice by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Distribution of Pasta by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 17 Distribution of Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

 …. Continued

 

 

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

 

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Impact Of Covid 19 On Internal Trauma Fixation Device Industry 2020 Market Challenges, Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2026

nikhil

The worldwide Internal Trauma Fixation Device market report is a thorough report that includes top producers, forthcoming piece of the pie, income, buyer volume regarding managing volume and worldwide division for the Internal Trauma Fixation Device industry. The report further incorporates market characterization and definitions, item and industry review, producing particulars and cost structure, included […]
All news

Comprehensive Report on Liquid Flavor Enhancers Market 2021 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027 | Doehler, PepsiCo, Arizona Beverages (US), Fusion Flavours (Canada)

a2z

  Liquid Flavor Enhancers Market research report is the new statistical data source added by A2Z Market Research. “Liquid Flavor Enhancers Market is growing at a High CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market”. Liquid Flavor Enhancers Market research […]
All news News

Thermal Management System Market and Ecosystem by Production, Prospects, Consumption, Cost Structure, Competitive Landscape

kumar

Global Thermal Management System Market reports provide in-depth analysis of Top Players, Geography, End users, Applications, Competitor analysis, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export data, Trends and Forecast. The study will feature estimates in terms of sales revenue and consumption from 2020 to 2026, at the global level and across the major regions mentioned […]