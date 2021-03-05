Impact Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Switzerland Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Rice, pasta and noodles saw excellent performance during the lockdown period in 2020, benefiting from consumers panic buying and stockpiling due to the fact rice, pasta and noodles lend themselves perfectly to this scenario. Furthermore, many Swiss consumers have been working

from home and children were also out of school, which meant an uptick in home-cooking and a higher consumption of rice, pasta and noodles. In order to capitalise on this scenario, there was a surge of promotional activity s…

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Rice, Pasta and Noodles market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

Table of content

Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Switzerland

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Rice, pasta and noodles benefits from an uptick in home-cooking and stockpiling due to COVID-19

Health and wellness trends set to drive innovation and growth

Private label player Migros maintains its lead due to myriad competitive advantages

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Convenience expected to drive forecast period growth, with little innovation expected

Chilled pasta expected to see most developments, whereas rice and noodles benefit from trend for Asian cuisine

Barilla set to pose some competition to private label with targeted health and wellness drive in pasta

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Instant Noodles by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Rice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Rice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Pasta: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Pasta: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Noodles: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Noodles: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Rice by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Pasta by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Distribution of Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

