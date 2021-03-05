All news

Impact Rice, Pasta and Noodles in the Philippines Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

On the whole, sweet spreads is not overly affected by COVID-19, with continued healthy value growth on a par with growth during the review period. Cameroonians eat a lot of bread in their diet and enjoy topping it with a sweet spread. However, certain products are expected to perform better than others

Chocolate spreads is the by far the largest product area, is economically priced and continues to register the highest current value growth. On the other hand, jams and preserves and nut and seed…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Cameroon report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies,

the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of content

Sweet Spreads in Cameroon
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumers opt for more economically priced chocolate spreads in 2020
International brands remain dominant in all sweet spreads
Tartina continues to lead but there is increasing competition
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Positive outlook for chocolate spreads over the forecast period
Importance of bread in the local diet presents strong opportunities to sweet spreads
The spread of modern grocery retailers improves the availability of sweet spreads
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Sweet Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

