Impact Sleep Aids in Saudi Arabia Market l By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

The negative sales growth that was being seen in sleep aids for most of the review period gave way to a positive performance in 2020 as the stresses and pressures that many felt due to lifestyle changes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic boosted demand for products which can help consumers to relax and get a good night’s sleep. In addition to the fear of falling ill with a potentially fatal virus for which there is no known cure, many Saudi consumers also faced economic uncertainty and nagging…

Sample free link: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/859203-sleep-aids-in-saudi-arabia

Euromonitor International’s Sleep Aids in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

.

Table of Content

Sleep Aids in Saudi Arabia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The stresses and pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic boost demand for sleep aids

Promotional pricing a major spur on sales growth in sleep aids

The launch of Jamjoom’s Valerian Root Extract spurs sales growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The development of GSK Consumer Healthcare’s Saudi operations to boost growth

Sales of sleep aids to remain under pressure due to low consumer awareness

E-commerce surges ahead in the retail distribution of sleep aids

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

…. Continued

