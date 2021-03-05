All news

Impact Sleep Aids in Saudi Arabia Market l By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

The negative sales growth that was being seen in sleep aids for most of the review period gave way to a positive performance in 2020 as the stresses and pressures that many felt due to lifestyle changes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic boosted demand for products which can help consumers to relax and get a good night’s sleep. In addition to the fear of falling ill with a potentially fatal virus for which there is no known cure, many Saudi consumers also faced economic uncertainty and nagging…

Euromonitor International’s Sleep Aids in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sleep Aids market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

.

Table of Content

Sleep Aids in Saudi Arabia
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
The stresses and pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic boost demand for sleep aids
Promotional pricing a major spur on sales growth in sleep aids
The launch of Jamjoom’s Valerian Root Extract spurs sales growth
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
The development of GSK Consumer Healthcare’s Saudi operations to boost growth
Sales of sleep aids to remain under pressure due to low consumer awareness
E-commerce surges ahead in the retail distribution of sleep aids
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources

 

 

 …. Continued

 

 

