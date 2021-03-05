Impact Store Cards in Poland Market l By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

There was no presence of store cards in Poland in 2020, nor is there the likelihood of their re-entry to financial cards over the forecast period with the sole issuer of store cards in the country, Sygma Bank Polska, withdrawing from the market in 2015. Even prior to 2015, the bank was gradually withdrawing store cards from its offer due to the growing popularity of retailer co-branded credit cards issued by players such as Santander Consumer Bank, Crédit Agricole, and Bank BGZ PNB Paribas. Cred…

Sample free link: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/859051-store-cards-in-poland

Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in Poland report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-protein-drugs-market-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-2027-2021-01-21

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

\\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/impact-of-covid-19-outbreak-on-global-paper-sacks-products-market-analysis-trends-and-opportunities-2021-2026-2021-01-25

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop..

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/coconut-milk-powder-market-major-manufacturers-trends-demand-share-analysis-to-2027-2021-01-28

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ict-investment-trends-in-telcoservice-market-2021-industry-survey-market-size-competitive-trends-outlook-and-forecasts-2027-2021-01-29

.

Table of Content

Store Cards in Poland

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

2020 IMPACT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Consumer reluctance to accrue further debt inhibiting growth for credit cards while government launches range of financial support programmes

Digital payments given a boost during the pandemic as consumers move online

PKO Bank Polski remains leading issuer of financial cards but comes under increasing pressure from dynamic fintechs

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

MARKET DATA

Table 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 8 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

Table 9 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 11 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 13 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 14 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 16 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 17 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 18 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 19 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

…. Continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)